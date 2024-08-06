Work smarter not harder with Segway’s Navimow H series robot lawn mowers from $1,299 low ($600 off)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Segway is offering its Navimow H series Robot Lawn Mowers starting from $1,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $600 off coupon. The series’ three models normally fetch $1,899, $2,199, and $2,599 respectively since they first released back in March, with today’s deal coming in as the third official discount on these new lawncare solutions. We first saw this deal direct from Segway (which is also currently matching these prices) during June’s Father’s Day sale, returning just a few weeks ago on Amazon for its recent Prime Day event. This is a solid $600 markdown across the board – the best rate we’ve seen, dropping costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Segway’s Navimow H series encompasses three models for varying sizes of yards: a 0.2-acre model with a 180-minute battery life on a single charge, as well as a 0.37-acre model and a 0.74-acre model that both offer an extended 240 minutes of battery life. All three offer the same cutting height range of 1.2 inches to 2.4 inches, can handle up to 24-degree slopes with ease, and come with an IP66 waterproof rating to better stand against adverse weather conditions.

A standout upgrade with this model is the tossing out of any perimeter wires in favor of RTK positioning, coupled with a VisionFence Sensor, for superior navigation and obstacle avoidance. You’ll have the typical smart controls of course, to overwrite and adjust settings, schedules, performance – but you’ll also have the freedom to forget about it and let it just do its thing – returning itself to its charging station when too low on power and picking up where it left off once recharged. It accomplishes all this thanks to the guidance of Global Navigation Satellite Systems that keep it within the boundaries you set and also track it down if it gets hung up on some terrain or even stolen off the property. Head below for more.

For more affordable autonomous lawncare solutions, check out the popular Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers, which can tackle yards of either 1/8 acre (S 20V), 1/4 acre (M 20V), or 1/2 acre (L 20V) on a single charge – with prices starting at $700. If you’re perfectly happy with a regular push mower – as long as it won’t empty your wallet – you can also check out these budget-friendly Worx lawn mowers, or head to our Green Deals hub for more electric tools, as well as EVs, power stations, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, and more.

Segway Navimow H Series Robot Lawn Mower features:

RTK+Vision Integration for More Stable Positioning: Navimow robot lawn mower integrates RTK positioning and advanced vision technology, greatly improving positioning stability. In places with weak signals or light tree coverage, Navimow can rely on its visual recognition to continue mowing without going out of boundaries

Virtual Boundary & Systematic Mowing: Easy and quick setup without need of perimeter wires. Simply use your App to set a virtual boundary, Navimow robotic lawn mower will follow a planned path within the boundaries to ensure systematic and efficient grass cutting. Navimow can also change its mowing direction to minimize tracks on the lawn

Visual Obstacle Avoidance: Navimow’s vision camera can not only identify obstacles protruding from the ground such as flowerpots and footballs, but also other non-grass obstacles that are laid flat on the ground such as picnic mats to ensure better obstacle avoidance. Moreover, Navimow smart lawn mower is equipped with multiple built-in safety sensors, further enhancing its secure operation

Smart App Control & Multi-Zone Management: With the App, you can edit the mowing map, set different schedules and cutting heights for up to 12 zones, remote control your lawn mower, keep track of the mowing progress and locate your mower in case of theft. You can also easily download over-the-air (OTA) updates to access the latest features and improvements

