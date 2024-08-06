Clean up that mess with this 2-tier storage organizer at just $9.50 Prime shipped (Save 53%)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official Delamu storefront offering its 2-Tier Clear Bathroom/Kitchen Organizer for $9.49 Prime shipped. No Prime subscription? No problem. Dodge shipping fees when you check out with at least $35 in your cart. Generally you would have to set aside $20 for this organizer. This leaves roughly 53% of savings and more than $10 off up for grabs. This beats the previous all-time low of $10 that we’ve tracked just once before. Learn the specifics about this organizer down below.

This two-tier organizer features a clear design that ensures you can easily see everything that is inside. It’s bound to come in handy when you’re looking for a specfic thing. With two tiers that measure 12 by 6.3 by 2.2 inches, there’s a nice amount of storage space for under the sink, in the bathroom, a bedroom, and the list goes on. There’s really no reason you couldn’t use this in your office as well if there are some things you would like to tidy up.

The kitchen-friendly deals are far from over. Lately we’ve seen several Joseph Joseph products go on sale and some of them are still ready and waiting for you to cash in. For instance, the Joseph Joseph’s Duo under sink storage solution is $8, which takes 33% off the usual price. You can also find the brand’s 3-in-1 BarStar at just $9. This handy accessory makes it a cinch to open just about any bottle.

Delamu 2-Tier Clear Bathroom/Kitchen Organizer features:

Enjoy hassle-free access with Delamu’s bathroom under sink organizers and storage. Featuring a secure snap-lock, our drawers stay firmly in place, preventing unwanted rollouts and messy tumbles. Now, retrieve items confidently without the fear of over-pulling.

Dive into organized bliss with our two-tier pull-out system. Designed to accommodate plumbing, this bathroom cabinet organizer maximizes storage, keeping everything within reach. Customize your space with removable dividers for structured sorting or open drawer convenience.

Experience the ultimate in variety and savings with our dual-sized bundle for bathroom storage and under sink organizer solutions. Choose between a single or value pack to suit your organizational wishes – mix and match between the compact and taller variants, perfect as both pantry organizers and storage solutions, for a complete answer to bathroom, kitchen, and pantry chaos.

