Clean up that mess with this 2-tier storage organizer at just $9.50 Prime shipped (Save 53%)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonHome GoodsDelamu
53% off $9.50
diagram, engineering drawing

Over at Amazon you can now find the official Delamu storefront offering its 2-Tier Clear Bathroom/Kitchen Organizer for $9.49 Prime shipped. No Prime subscription? No problem. Dodge shipping fees when you check out with at least $35 in your cart. Generally you would have to set aside $20 for this organizer. This leaves roughly 53% of savings and more than $10 off up for grabs. This beats the previous all-time low of $10 that we’ve tracked just once before. Learn the specifics about this organizer down below.

This two-tier organizer features a clear design that ensures you can easily see everything that is inside. It’s bound to come in handy when you’re looking for a specfic thing. With two tiers that measure 12 by 6.3 by 2.2 inches, there’s a nice amount of storage space for under the sink, in the bathroom, a bedroom, and the list goes on. There’s really no reason you couldn’t use this in your office as well if there are some things you would like to tidy up.

The kitchen-friendly deals are far from over. Lately we’ve seen several Joseph Joseph products go on sale and some of them are still ready and waiting for you to cash in. For instance, the Joseph Joseph’s Duo under sink storage solution is $8, which takes 33% off the usual price. You can also find the brand’s 3-in-1 BarStar at just $9. This handy accessory makes it a cinch to open just about any bottle.

Delamu 2-Tier Clear Bathroom/Kitchen Organizer features:

  • Enjoy hassle-free access with Delamu’s bathroom under sink organizers and storage. Featuring a secure snap-lock, our drawers stay firmly in place, preventing unwanted rollouts and messy tumbles. Now, retrieve items confidently without the fear of over-pulling.
  • Dive into organized bliss with our two-tier pull-out system. Designed to accommodate plumbing, this bathroom cabinet organizer maximizes storage, keeping everything within reach. Customize your space with removable dividers for structured sorting or open drawer convenience.
  • Experience the ultimate in variety and savings with our dual-sized bundle for bathroom storage and under sink organizer solutions. Choose between a single or value pack to suit your organizational wishes – mix and match between the compact and taller variants, perfect as both pantry organizers and storage solutions, for a complete answer to bathroom, kitchen, and pantry chaos.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Delamu

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Android game and app price drops: Last Game, Murders on...
Stow your laptop, keyboard, and more in Lenovo’s ...
Grab a 2023 model 65-inch TCL Google Smart TV for $348 ...
Brighten up your home with Anker’s eufy permanent...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds FE with ANC and Live...
UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station supports ca...
Cook your favorite meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi...
Work smarter not harder with Segway’s Navimow H s...
Load more...
Show More Comments