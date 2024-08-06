JBL’s metal and leather-like Authentics Wi-Fi Google Assistant smart speaker back to $250 ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
$100 off $250
JBL Authentics 200

Amazon has now dropped the most affordable model in the gorgeous JBL Authentics lineup back down to the $249.95 shipped all-time low. Regularly $350, this a straight up $100 cash discount and the lowest price we can find. This is the third time we have seen this model marked down this low on Amazon since its release in September of last year, and another great chance to scoop one of the intelligent premium JBL speakers up for yourself. 

The Authentics lineup is not made up of just your average run of the mill portable Bluetooth speakers. The retro-modern vibes here feature a higher-end build quality with hits of brass-like metal accents alongside an aluminum frame, the leather-like enclosure, and the Quadrex grille. 

Alongside support for multi-room playback – you can connect two or more speakers to the same playlist via the Google Home or Amazon Alexa app, it also features voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant as well as the ability to link up with music streaming services through its built-in Wi-Fi – “AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.” 

Then check out this deal on Bose’s Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth Speaker at $100 off before you swing by portable speaker hub for more. 

JBL Authentics 200 Smart Google Assistant Speaker:

  • Superb sound and performance: Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. The 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5” woofer & 6” passive radiator deliver deep bass, ensuring you’ll get the perfect audio balance.
  • Inspired by retro design: JBL Authentics 200 is inspired by JBL heritage designs for a look that fits in any room, with superior JBL sound. The speaker’s aluminum frame, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille show the attention we paid to each detail.
  • Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi: Experience everything from podcasts to internet radio in high definition. Or stream music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.

