Bose’s Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth Speaker now $100 off at $229 shipped

As part of its Back to School sale that is now live directly on the official site and over Amazon (some of which we caught early and already featured here and here), you can score the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker down at $229 shipped. Regularly $329, this is $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have see a couple fleeting deals for less, we are talking about a quick Prime Day offer last month and another short-lived dip well over a year ago now.

While it might not be the new Bose SoundLink Max (full details right here), that one is going to cost you a whole lot more at $399 shipped. The SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is a nice alternative that still lands you a flagship-worthy speaker at whole lot less with today’s $100 price drop.

The Revolve+ (Series II) delivers that Bose 360 sound alongside the usual Bluetooth speaker action with 17 hours of wireless playback. Bose has equipped this model with a IP55 rating so it can “stand up to splashes by the pool” alongside a grab and go flexible fabric handle.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the now live Bose back to school deals right here as well as some highlights we have featured down below:

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker features:

Engineered to deliver true 360 sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve-plus II plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLink Revolve II. Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the portable speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music. Voice prompts talk you through pairing your device to this Bluetooth speaker. Multi-connect lets you pair two devices at one time and easily switch between them for complete control of the music.

