Leave your iPhone charger at home with UGREEN’s 5K MagSafe power bank at $20 Amazon low

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 5,000mAh MagSafe Portable Power Bank in black for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model that debuted last year for $40 has lately been fetching $30 on Amazon. Today’s deal delivers a 33% discount on its $30 usual price, returning it back to its $20 Amazon all-time low. The white variant is currently selling for $24 with a relatively lighter 20% discount and is within $2 of its previous all-time low from earlier this year.

This MagSafe-ready power bank features a soft silicone exterior to provide a comfortable grip when you hold the phone in hand. The silicone casing also attracts fewer scratches when it comes in contact with the surface. This Magnetic power bank attaches to your iPhone using strong magnets and delivers 7.5W of power to keep it juiced at all times. You can also use it to charge other devices at up to 15W using the included USB-C cable. This means you can essentially charge two devices simultaneously — one via MagSafe and the other one over a USB-C connection. Unlike many other power banks, this one doesn’t add too much bulk to your device and it even works through magnetic cases.

This is a great option to consider if you happen to use your phone a lot and find yourself constantly looking for a charger. Folks who want a power bank to charge multiple devices on the go can consider the brand’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank at $80, which is down from its usual price of $120. If you are looking for more MagSafe gear for iPhone, then be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories hub to find deals on other exciting stuff.

UGREEN 5,000mAh MagSafe Portable Power Bank features:

Pocket-Sized Than Ever:Ultra-slim power bank, with a thickness of only 0.5 inches and a weight of just 0.26 pounds, it easily fits in your pocket and feels incredibly lightweight in your hand, whether you’re traveling, commuting, or on the go, it’s the perfect accessory

Perfectly Suitable for iPhone 12-15 Series: Easily attaches to the back of your iPhone, this magnetic power bank has a 9N magnetic attraction force and can absorb the weight equivalent to five iPhone 15, ensuring stable charging while you are using your device, say goodbye to interruptions and enjoy uninterrupted charging convenience

Skin-friendly Material：Our magsafe power bank featuring a sleek silicone construction, its soft and supple texture not only provides a comfortable grip but also safeguards your devices against wireless charging scratches

