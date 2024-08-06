New ASUS Vivobook S 15 with 3K 120Hz OLED, Snapdragon X Elite, and aluminum build hits $1,170 low ($130 off)

ASUS Vivobook S 15 copilot+ PC.

Amazon is offering ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chip at $1,169.99 shipped. This is a fairly new laptop that went on sale only a couple of months back in June. It saw its first big $51 discount late last month before dropping to $1,199 earlier this week. Today’s deal, however, shaves $130 off its usual price to mark a new all-time low price of $1,170 on Amazon.

ASUS was one of the first manufacturers in line to announce a Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chipset earlier this year, and the Vivobook S 15 has been one of the top picks. What sets this particular notebook apart from the rest, in my opinion, is its 3K OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a VESA HDR-certified panel that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space for some great visuals. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage round up the experience here, powering all your day-to-day workloads and the new Copilot+ features with ease. Other highlights of the Vivobook S 15 include a beautiful aluminum chassis, an RGB ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a good selection of ports, and Wi-Fi 7 support, among other things.

If you are looking for some alternatives to the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC, then consider picking up one of Apple’s latest MacBooks that are heavily discounted right now as a part of Back to School Apple deals.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC features:

  • Copilot+ PC — the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever
  • UNLEASH EFFORTLESS PERFORMANCE — Power through any task with a blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-Core Processor, featuring Qualcomm AI Engine (up to 45 TOPS NPU) for on-device AI processing
  • HIGH-SPEED GRAPHICS — Qualcomm Adreno GPU for snappy graphic processing
  • FAST AND SPACIOUS — Enjoy smooth multitasking with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD
  • STUNNING, SMOOTH VISUALS — 15.6” 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers extremely smooth and vivid visuals, offering an ultrafast 0.2ms response time, high peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

