Refurbished OG Apple AirPods Pro 1 now down at $120 (Orig. $249)

These days, getting a financial break on anything is cause for celebration. For those seeking high-quality audio without the premium price tag, these refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 1st Gen offer an excellent solution that won’t have you dipping into your savings. Available for just $119.99, down from the original $249, these grade A refurbished earbuds provide an opportunity to enjoy Apple’s renowned sound quality and features at a 51% savings.

Refurbishment and warranty details:

Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third-party. This product is listed with a Grade “A” rating. It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. To learn more about refurbished products, click here.

Refurbished products are the lifehack we never knew we needed. They have been cleaned and inspected to ensure working order but are available for less than new. Because these AirPods have a grade-A refurb rating, you can expect them to arrive in near-mint condition with only the slight possibility of minor cosmetic blemishes.

You’ll be able to seamlessly switch between immersing yourself in your favorite tunes with active noise cancellation and staying aware of your surroundings using Transparency Mode.

Another thoughtful feature is the force sensors. They are touch-sensitive controls built into the stem of the AirPods, allowing you to interact with them through various press gestures. These sensors let you control audio playback, manage calls, and interact with Siri without needing to touch the connected device.

With three sizes of soft silicone tips, these AirPods can provide a comfortable, secure fit, which is ideal for long listening sessions, workouts, or daily commutes. They also are sweat- and water-resistant.

These 1st Gen AirPods Pro comes with a MageSafe charging case that can boost your battery time up to 24 hours.

Opting for refurbished is not only a cost-effective decision but also a sustainable one. By choosing these refurbished AirPods, you’re contributing to reducing e-waste and the demand for new resources (according to the EPA).

Don’t miss the chance to own Apple AirPods Pro for just $119.99 (reg. $249).

Apple AirPods Pro 1st Gen with MagSafe Charging Case (Refurbished) – $119.99

