This LE RTX 4070 Ti Across The Spider-Verse GPU bundle comes loaded with extras at $673 ($207 off)

We are now tracking a solid deal on Amazon that drops a limited-edition RTX 4070 Ti Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired GPU bundle to $673.20 shipped. This is regularly an $880 GPU bundle that comes with a Zotac RTX 4070 Ti GPU, a custom backplate, and a bunch of other goodies. This bundle is currently seeing an impressive 23% or a $207 discount to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. What makes this deal even better is that it comes with a code to redeem the Black Myth: Wukong game worth $60 as a bonus. Read on to find out more about this bundle and everything you get with the GPU.

The showstopper of this particular deal is Zotac’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO GPU with 12GB VRAM. This is one of the more affordable GPUs you can buy for 4K gaming, and today’s deal makes it even better with a $207 discount. It’s ideal for 1080p or 1440p gaming at high framerates or 4K gaming at 60fps. The AMP AIRO is also a high-performance model with a sophisticated heatsink and a triple-fan design. Not to mention, it also supports NVIDIA’s DLSS 3.0 to enable a significant boost in fps for compatible games, even with ray-tracing enabled.

As a limited-edition GPU, this Zotac RTX 4070 Ti comes with a custom backplate with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse graphics. Other items in the bundle include a tote bag, custom decals, Zotac’s ZSTORM figurine, and more. Folks picking up this GPU bundle are also eligible to receive a Black Myth: Wukong code via email after the purchase. The email will have instructions on how to redeem it via the GeForce Experience or NVIDIA app beta application and a Steam account.

Be sure to swing by PC gaming deals hub to be among the first ones to find and claim these rare deals before they're gone for good.

Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired GPU bundle features:

Powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3, ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, and full ray tracing

Boost Clock 2670 MHz, 12GB GDDR6X, 192-bit, 21 Gbps, PCIE 4.0

IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, SPECTRA 2.0 ARGB Lighting, 3x 90mm fans, FREEZE Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Metal Backplate, Bundled GPU Support Stand

8K Ready, 4 Display Ready, HDCP 2.3, VR Ready

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT API, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6

