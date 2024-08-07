Apple’s elevated 1TB M3 MacBook Pro just dropped down to $1,500 ($299 off), more from $1,399

While we are still tracking nearly $600 off the higher-end M3 Pro chip models, Amazon has now dropped the 1TB M3 MacBook Pro down to $1,499.99 shipped by way of an on-page coupon. If this elevated version of the entry-level, current-generation MacBook Pro is the one you had your eye on, you’re looking at $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find on the regularly $1,799 machine – today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. It is also worth mentioning the standard 512GB model is also still down at $1,399 sale price we have tracking for a couple months on and off right now.

As you’ll know from our recent Apple gear back to school sale roundup, there are loads of fantastic deals live right now. Not the least of which, in fact quite possibly the highlight of the bunch, is the new M3 MacBook Air deals. Why am I bringing this up on a MacBook Pro post? Well, for me, unless you absolutely must have the pro-grade machines, there’s some serious value live right now on the new M3 MacBook Airs despite the fact they don’t provide quite as high-end a portable computing machine.

Firstly, they are newer and aren’t getting updated this fall like the M3 MacBook Pro lineup. Secondly, they are plenty powerful enough or most folks and come in at lower prices. You can land a 16GB model for less than the price of the most affordable 8GB MacBook Pro, and they carry the same M3 chip. And perhaps on a slightly less important note (for some anyway), there are even more color options on the M3 Air.

Nonetheless, the deals are flying right now on Apple’s MacBooks, be it the Pro or the Air, and now’s a great time to score a new machine with a serious discount attached.

You can get a closer look at all of the M3 MacBook Air models on sale right now with deals starting from $850 (the M2 MacBook Air is down at $799) in our back to school feature piece.

And if you’re looking for some serious power that will leave the latest MacBook Airs in the dust, the aforementioned $600 price drops on the M3 Pro machines are where it’s at – these are the lowest prices that have ever been offered.

M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as part of macOS Sequoia this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, 1000 nits of sustained brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

