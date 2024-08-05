Amazon just knocked nearly $600 off Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro to deliver its best prices ever

Amazon is not playing around today with the Apple deals folks. We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on AirPods Max, the new M3 MacBook Air, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but now it’s time for a massive price drop on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. While the M3 entry-level configs and the 14-inch M3 Pros are remaining in that $300 off range, Amazon is getting very aggressive with the 16-inch M3 Pro today. You can now land the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,899.98 shipped as well as the 36GB of RAM variant at $2,299.98 shipped. Both deals are live on the stealthy and sought-after Space Black models to deliver the best prices we have ever tracked. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $599 cash discounts here.

Again, you can still save a solid $300 off the less premium but perfectly capable offerings, but at nearly $600 off the going rate on the large form-factor M3 Pros, Amazon is clearly getting seriously aggressive today ahead of the Fall Apple release season.

By all accounts, new M4 MacBook Pro models are inbound, but by my accounts (and just about everyone else’s), the M3 Pro machines will remain relevant for quite some time and you certainly aren’t going to be getting a high-end M4 Apple laptop at anywhere near $600 off any time soon. We do expect to see new MacBook Pro models that feature the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips arriving soon, but we do not expect any major changes to the form-factor.

More of this morning’s Apple deals:

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that bring massive performance and capabilities for the most extreme workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 22 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black.

