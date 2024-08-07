Chefman’s K-Cup brewer also handles ground beans and undercuts the competition at just $30

Amazon is now offering the Chefman InstaCoffee Max single-serve brewer down at $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Listed with a regular price tag at $50, it has more realistically been bouncing between $40 and as much as $45 over the lasts several months – although some listings have had it going for as much as $53 across 2024. Either way, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on a machine that can keep up with the likes of Keurig for at least $20 less. And, you won’t need to purchase a separate coffee filter just to use your own ground beans – it brews any ground coffee as well as K-Cups.

It is a simple, compact, and affordable solution for your single-serve needs. As mentioned above, it can brew any K-Cup or ground coffee right out of the box with no additional purchases, and have your up to 14-ounce cup of joe ready in less than “3 minutes” with the touch of a single button. Nothing overly special, just an easy way to land a fresh cup every morning without breaking the bank – it can also be a great dorm room addition too.

One helpful feature here is the mug lift action. The base can raise and lower as needed to either reduce splashing while brewing into a traditional mug, or drop down to accommodate your travel mug (up to 16-ounces).

Chefman InstaCoffee Max single-serve brewer features:

Brew up to 14 ounces of coffee in as little as 3 minutes with the touch of a button. Get your morning cup in record time! This small coffee maker can use K-Cups for when you’re in a rush or ground coffee with our included, reusable filter. Our K Cup coffee maker brews between 6-14 oz of coffee. Ideal for a small boost of energy, or your morning wake-up call. The single serve machine has an adjustable cup lift that can fit up to a 16 oz travel mug and prevents splatter while brewing.

