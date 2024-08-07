Get a full-detail cleaning with Greenworks’ 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer combo at $100 (Today only, $120 off)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is once again offering the popular Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped, through the rest of the day. Down from its regular $220 price tag, these one-day sales are the most frequent form of discounts we’ve seen drop on this particular combo package, with last week’s 48-hour weekend sale having been the most recent drop to $100. You won’t find this particular model without the wheeled frame elsewhere, with Greenworks’ website only listing its updated model with the wheeled frame and some missing features that is sitting at its $200 MSRP. You have a chance to grab it here today at another $120 markdown that drops costs back to the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from Christmas sales.

Coming with a more portable design that most of its framed counterparts, this electric pressure washer from Greenworks provides a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several more attachments that its usual combo – all to better clean away the muck and filth of the seasons around your home or space. You’ll also receive 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently hide away inside the washer’s onboard storage compartment. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

There are plenty of other discounts on devices and equipment to help you around the house, like the discounted Segway Navimow Robot Lawn Mowers that are seeing $600 taken off the price tags across the board, or the more affordable Worx Landroid Robot Lawn Mowers that are still seeing up to 50% off discounts. Moving inside and looking around – is it time for an appliance upgrade? Well, Samsung’s Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer bundle has dropped further in price, now $1,340 off – plus it includes free installation/haul-away services and a free Jet 60 stick vacuum (valued at $330) for a combined $1,670+ in savings! You’ll find more in our Green Deals hub.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo features:

With up to 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM, the Greenworks GPW1900 pressure washer is perfect for light- to medium-duty clean-up of windows, vehicles, grills, patio furniture and decking. With a powerful 13-amp universal motor, axial cam pump, and hassle-free, push-button starts, you’ll get to work fast, with no priming, no choke, and no pull cord. Just plug the 35-foot power cord. This quiet-running, lightweight, compact, easy-to-store when not in use. With a 20-foot, non-marring, high-pressure hose, and on-board accessory storage with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles, soap nozzle and bonus turbo nozzle, 11” surface cleaner, it’s versatile, portable, and powerful.

