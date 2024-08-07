Lenovo just knocked its latest ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 & 32GB RAM down to $799 ($424 off)

We just spotted a deal that drops Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip to $799 shipped once you enter promo code BIGTHINKDEALS at the checkout. This notebook with a rather unrealistic $2,039 price tag has mostly fetched $1,223 on Lenovo’s online store and other retailers. Today’s deal, however, serves a solid 36% discount to drop this well-specced machine to $799. That’s a straight up $424 discount and the lowest price we can find. The same laptop with identical specifications is currently fetching its full $1,223 on Newegg.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop discounted today is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 155U processor with up to 4.80GHz speed on the P-Cores. It’s coupled with 32GB DDR5-5600MHz memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It also sports a 14-inch FHD IPS panel with anti-glare coating, right above which you’ll find a 1080p camera with a microphone and privacy shutter. Other highlights of the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 notebook include a fingerprint reader, ThinkPad’s signature Trackpoint keyboard, a good selection of ports, and more.

If you are looking for some alternatives, then check out the deal that drops HP’s latest Victus gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 GPU to $599 from its usual price of $979. Notably, we are also tracking a deal on ASUS’ latest Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,170 down from $1,300.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop features:

With Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop brings AI-assisted productivity to the forefront. Enjoy optimized performance with dedicated AI engines, including the low-power neural processing unit (NPU) that enables you to do much more on battery power. Multitask away, even when unplugged — turn on auto-framing, background blur, and low-light enhancement for your online meetings. Forget the usual constraints of running on battery and enjoy the extra push to power through anything that comes your way!

