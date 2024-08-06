HP’s new Victus gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 is great for both school and play at $599 ($380 off)

As a part of its Back to school sale, Walmart is now offering an unmissable deal on an HP Victus gaming laptop with R5-8645HS/8GB/512GB/4050 at $599 shipped. This relatively new gaming laptop with AMD’s new Hawk Point APU usually sells for $979, but today’s $380 discount lands it back to the lowest price we tracked a few weeks back. The same laptop with mostly similar specifications from a third-party seller on both Amazon and Newegg is currently fetching more than $800.

This HP Victus gaming laptop offers incredible value for your money, especially at its discounted price right now. It comes with AMD’s new Ryzen 5 8645HS APU and NVIDIA’s RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, both of which are plenty capable for casual gamers. It’s packed with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD, and it also sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and AMD’s FreeSync technology. Other highlights of this HP Victus Windows gaming laptop include a full-sized backlit keyboard, slots to add more memory and storage, and a good set of ports, among other things.

If you’d rather buy a Chromebook for school, then you might want to snag Acer’s Chromebook Plus 515 that’s down to just $299 right now from its usual price of $399. Apple’s MacBooks are also heavily discounted right now, so be sure to check out our Best Back to School Apple deals coverage to see if something catches your attention.

HP Victus gaming laptop with Ryzen 5-8645HS and RTX 4050 GPU features:

The Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop is packed with the power of a desktop to keep up with the biggest games. The updated thermal design keeps everything chill from max power gaming to after-hours streaming. The AMD Ryzen™ 5 8645HS ushers in the speed for gamers and creators with the power to tackle any game. An advanced processor for everyone that extends AMD performance to power your PC. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU offers ultra-high FPS gaming, revolutionary new ways to create, and unprecedented workflow acceleration. AMD FreeSync Premium Technology gives you perfectly smooth gameplay and peak performance. Reduce frustrating lag and image ghosting with a display that combines a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p Full High Definition resolution for smooth, crisp gameplay.

