This 148-piece cable management kit is all yours for only $9.50 Prime shipped (New low, 21% off)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official OneLeaf storefront offering its 148-piece Cable Management Kit for $9.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. Prime members can dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart at checkout. For comparison, you’d usually need to part with $12, which works out to 21% in savings. Even more notable is the fact that today’s deal beats out the all-time low that preceeded it at $11. Learn more about what you get in this kit down below.

This collection of cable management gear is quite impressive for the price. You get silicone cord holders, zip tie mounts, clips, zip ties, cable tie rolls, and so much more. With this much versatility, you’re likely to have just about everything you could need to take charge of messy cords in your office, home theater, and more. I’m a huge fan of cable management gear, and am proud to say that stuff like this has helped me get just about every cable out of sight in my home office.

Keep the ball rolling when you streamline your desk arrangement with UGREEN’s solid aluminum vertical laptop stand at $16. This offer delivers the second-best price to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen on this model in a couple of years. You can also cash in on the Baseus’ 67W detachable power strip that I personally use in my nightstand at $33.50.

OneLeaf 148-piece Cable Management Kit features:

PACKAGE CONTENTS: 6* adhesive silicone cord holders, 10* cable zip tie mounts, 8* cable clip, 100* cable zip ties, 2* cable ties roll, 10* cable ties, 10* cable ties with adhesive, 2* 10-hole cord holders. These accessories enable you to effortlessly manage and access your tangled cords wherever you need them.

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL APPLICATION: Our cable management kit is specifically designed for installation on smooth surfaces, versatile and applicable to cable storage and various scenarios such as walls, and desks, effectively organizing office desktops, concealing tangled cables, enhancing the environment’s aesthetics, bringing tidiness and order to your space.

