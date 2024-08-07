Bring home UGREEN’s solid aluminum vertical laptop stand at its second-best price yet, now $16 (Reg. $20)

Courtesy of the official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon, you can now find its Vertical Aluminum Laptop Stand for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, checking out with $35 or more in your cart is a great way to avoid shipping fees. Today’s offer takes 20% off the typical $20 price and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. In fact, we have only seen a lower price of $14 occur one time before and it was more than a couple years ago. This makes now a superb time to strike and get your desk looking tidier than ever. Head below to learn more about this laptop stand.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking a MacBook or Windows laptop, there’s no arguing just how productive a desk setup that’s ready for you to dock and work can make you. This adjustable vertical laptop stand from UGREEN “fits most laptops with a thickness ranging from 0.5 to 1 inch” when closed. Rarely do you come across one that is bigger than that, so this should be a solid solution for now and in the future. In case you weren’t aware, Apple silicon-powered MacBooks are a bit limited when it comes to operating multiple external displays, but you can get two up and running when in clamshell mode on M3 devices, so this is a solid option for someone wanting to use a couple of monitors.

Speaking of M3 MacBook deals, did you see the head-turning MacBook Air deals from $850. This is arguably the best time to snatch one up, whether you want to upgrade your existing Mac, make the switch away from PC, or enjoy the best of both worlds. Finally, be sure to check out today’s coverage of Anker’s sweet-looking 250W Prime Charging Station.

UGREEN Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Space-Saving Design: UGREEN vertical laptop stand takes less desk space significantly compared to laying your laptop flat. It effectively maximizes your desk area for other tasks by holding your laptop vertically for storage. A great tool for storing your laptop when you’re using a monitor or keyboard.

Sturdy & Stable: Made of premium aluminum alloy, this vertical laptop stand for desk ensures great stability for holding your laptop, super sturdy and no wobble at all. It provides a stable base for laptop, allowing you to place it at a stable position on desk or table without worrying its safety.

Adjustable Width: This laptop holder stand has an extensible slot, which fits most laptops with the thickness ranging from 0.5″ to 1″. Simply twist the screw, this vertical laptop stand is compatible with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Microsoft surface, Samsung Galaxy Book, Lenovo Ideapad 3, HP Notebook, Dell Chromebook, ThinkPad and other computers up to 17.3 inches.

