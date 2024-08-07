Samsung’s latest 2TB T5 EVO portable SSD down to its lowest price at $100 (Reg. $190)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s 2TB T5 EVO portable SSD down at $99.99 shipped. This regularly $190 drive is now seeing an impressive 47% discount that knocks it $30 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. This 2TB model is now fetching the lowest price we have tracked for it since it debuted last year. The 4TB variant at $200 is also a solid deal with an impressive 42% discount from its usual price of $350, whereas the 8TB variant is down to $546 from its usual price of $600.

Samsung’s T5 EVO portable SSDs come in capacities of 2TB to 8TB, and they have a refreshed design with a metal carabiner loop along the top. This compact and portable SSD offers speeds of up to 460MB/s, and it’s been 100% reliable in our testing. Other highlights of the T5 EVO drive include a 3-year warranty, up to 2m drop resistance, and more. Be sure to check out our Samsung T5 EVO SSD review for more details.

If you are looking for more portable gear to take with you on your adventures, then check out the deal we tracked that drops Bose's Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth speaker to $229 from its usual price of $329.

Samsung 2TB T5 EVO Portable SSD features:

We went big and made it portable; It’s the T5 EVO—an ideal choice for gamers and content creators; This SSD is engineered to handle large file transfers while still small to take on the go. Make a big save wherever your projects take you with the small but mighty T5 EVO; It’s light enough to take anywhere and comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, making it an easy way to store more on-the-go. Forget external HDDs; The T5 EVO is optimized for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds your hard drive will be jealous of; It’s supported by USB 3.2 Gen 1 for superb performance.

