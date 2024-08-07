Save $121 on DEWALT’s compact 10-inch table saw as it drops to $549 (Reg. $649), more from $169

Amazon is now offering the DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw for $549 shipped. Usually fetching $649, this tool has seen a mix of short-lived and long-running discounts since we last saw its all-time lowest price drop a year ago (and which hasn’t been seen since). In 2024, there have been some minor drops as low as $610, and one major discount to $549 earlier in the year that ran for a prolonged length of time before shooting back above $629 where it has spent the summer since. Today the deal returns as a respite from the stagnation, giving you a $100 markdown that lands it back at the third-lowest price we’ve tracked – $75 above the all-time low from last summer.

This table saw from DEWALT arrives with a 15A torque motor that can spin its 10-inch carbide blade up to a no-load speed of 4,800 RPM. The blade itself offers a max rip of 22 inches to the left of the blade and 32-1/2 inches to the right, as well as there being 13/16-inch max width Dado support aside a 5/8-inch arbor size. You’ll be getting a 2-1/4-inch depth of cut when it is set at a 45-degree angle and a 3-1/8-inch depth when set at a 90-degree angle. Along with the tool and its parts, there’s also a rolling stand, push stick, miter guage, and two blade wrenches that accompany this package through the mail and into your tool shed.

And for more versatile sawing needs, Amazon has discounted DEWALT’s 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit to $169, down from $231. Sporting a more lightweight and compact design, this cordless reciprocating saw can more easily fit in tight spaces, like between studs for example, to make confined cuts. It features a 14-1/2-inch total length, as well as a 1-1/8-inch stroke length and a variable speed trigger that gives you more control for precision use up to 2,900spm.

You can still find DEWALT’s 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit at its new all-time lowest price, giving you a 1/2-inch drill and impact driver that also comes with an XR 2.0Ah battery, a charger, a belt hook, and a tool bag. You’ll find more power tools like these in our home goods hub, or for larger electric equipment to replace noisy and fume-belching ones, like mowers, pole saws, etc. – head over to our Green Deals hub.

DEWALT 10-inch Table Saw Features:

Your purchase includes one Dewalt table saw, 10inch 24-tooth carbide blade, rolling stand, push stick, miter gauge, rip fence, 2x blade wrenches, blade guard assembly manual

Other Specs: Max rip to left of blade – 22inch | Max rip to right of blade – 32-1/2inch | Max width of Dado – 13/16inch | Arbor size – 5/8inch | Amps – 15 | Depth of cut at 45inch – 2-1/4inch | Depth of cut at 90° – 3-1/8inch | No Load Speed: 4800 RPM

Rolling stand designed for easy set up and breakdown with excellent stability

Rack & Pinion Telescoping Fence System Make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate

Features a 15.0A high torque motor with the power to cut pressure treated lumber and hardwoods

