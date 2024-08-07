Save $998 on Samsung’s latest 77-inch OLED 4K S858D HDR smart TV at new $2,300 Amazon low, more from $1,298

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S85D Series HDR Smart TV for $2,399.99 shipped. Down from its $3,400 price tag since first releasing a few months ago, it saw its first three discounts cascading down in price in June, where it fell to $3,298 first before dropping lower to $2,998, and then further to $2,698. It’s kept above $2,600 since, but today’s deal is coming in hot to change that as a 29% markdown, giving you $998 in savings and landing it at a new all-time Amazon low. You’ll also find this price matched over at Samsung.

Discover “pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color” with this new OLED smart TV, which arrives with the AI-supported Samsung NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor that bumps its screen quality to an upscaled 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) while also powering the Smart TV Hub and Dolby Atmos Sound. You’ll enjoy full-scale brightness and contrast levels thanks to its OLED HDR and self-illuminating pixels, while also getting a 120Hz refresh ate alongside the brand’s Motion Xcelerator tech that provides smoother gaming action. In terms of ports, you’ll find four HDMI 2.1 ports, eARC HDMI audio return channels, and two USB-A jacks alongside its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 connection options. It also features Apple AirPlay – plus, a built-in Zigbee/Thread module to integrate in with your smart home ecosystem, with the usual hands-free option through Alexa or Google Assistant.

More Samsung S85D OLED smart TV discounts:

Keeping in the Samsung brand, the company’s 2TB T5 EVO portable SSD just hit a new Amazon low today that is worth considering, or you can find Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 smartphones also down at the Amazon low.

Samsung 77-inch OLED S858D Smart TV features:

OLED TECHNOLOGY: Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color; Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch

CONTOUR DESIGN: Made to look elegant and bold with a wave-inspired structure that gives you one continuous design that blends into your home¹

OLED HDR: Full-scale brightness and contrast; With OLED HDR, every pixel is illuminated for a dramatic picture

MOTION XCELERATOR 120Hz: Experience smooth action with exceptional motion enhancements; Get crisp visuals at a speed of 120 frames per second for a seamless picture²

REAL DEPTH ENHANCER: Experience depth and dimension on screen just like you do in real life; For all content, Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast

DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: Keep your ears on the action with built-in Dolby Atmos; You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio

4K AI UPSCALING: Content instantly transformed to incredibly sharp up to 4K resolution; Whether you’re streaming an HD movie, watching live sports, or looking back at home videos, experience it all transformed into sharp 4K resolution³

