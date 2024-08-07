Don’t get stuck without a card reader, this UGREEN 4-in-1 USB-C unit is only $6 (Save 60%)

The official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon is now offering Prime members its 4-in-1 Memory Card Reader for $6.29 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll wind up spending $9 and will need to check out with $35 or more in your cart to qualifiy for free shipping. Typically sold for $16, today’s price drop stacks on top of a Prime exclusive discount and on-page coupon to deliver an impressive 60% off. This undercuts the previous $12 low by nearly $6. Continue reading to learn more.

It only takes one time of finding yourself with a memory card and no way to get data on or off it to clarify why you should have one of these readers around. Today’s deal lets you cash in without breaking the bank, too. Not only does it work with microSD and full-size SD cards, but it also has slots for Memory Stick Pro Duo and CompactFlash, ensuring you’re ready to handle of the major card types. USB-C connectivity ensures this is a solution that’s ready to work with just about any modern Mac, PC, tablet, or smartphone.

And for the folks that want a powerful docking station atop their desk, be sure to scope out Kensington’s 16-port quad 4K solution at $205. This unit supports both Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4, and the offer delivers a new low that takes $95 off. Finally, if you need to top off a device while you’re in the car, it’s hard to go wrong with Baseus’ retractable 60W USB-C car charger at only $10.

UGREEN 4-in-1 Memory Card Reader features:

All in One: With SD/TF/CF/MS card slots, the 4-in-1 SD Card Reader supports SD/SDXC/SDHC/Micro SD(TF)/Micro SDXC/Micro SDHC/MMC/RS-MMC/MS/MS Pro/CF memory cards. One adapter meets all your card reading needs.

4 Cards Work Simultaneously: The SD Card Reader supports access to all connected cards at the same time for browsing, downloading, and storing files. Say goodbye to repeated plugging and unplugging.

Plug and Play: The USB C Card Reader is compatible with most PC, laptops, tablets, and smartphones (OTG supported) with USB C port, like Macbook Pro. Macbook Air, iPad Pro, Galaxy S23/S22, Steam Deck and More.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!