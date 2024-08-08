Anker debuts another 240W 8-in-1 Prime Charging Station with display and Wi-Fi iPhone control [Launch Deal]

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesNewsAnker
$165 or less
Anker 240W 8-in-1 Anker Prime Charging Station

Yesterday we featured the brand’s unique new 6-in-1 250W Prime Charging Station with onboard status and clock display, but today it’s time for the new 240W 8-in-1 Anker Prime Charging Station. This one takes on a more slim form-factor while still delivering the high-tech onboard display action and an arguably more versatile setup with a removable extension cable unit and app control on iPhone and Android devices. Now available for purchase with a launch deal, head below for a closer look at the new 240W 8-in-1 Anker Prime Charging Station. 

New 240W 8-in-1 Anker Prime Charging Station with app control

Unlike the heads-up design of the model we featured yesterday, the new 240W 8-in-1 Anker Prime Charging Station features a more slender and portable-friendly footprint. Despite its more discreet form-factor, this time around we are looking at a host of USB-C/A charging ports alongside a pair of pop-out AC outlets as well – four USB-C and two USB-A. 

This ultra-compact charging station measures only 3.07 × 5.43 × 0.71 inches and includes a pop-up outlet for easy access.

The entire unit delivers up to 240W of power with intelligent distribution across the ports. There’s a 140W max on the USB-C jacks that can take a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0 to 53% charged “in just 30 minutes.”

Power distribution is as follows (it is dependent on the number of ports being used at a time to some degree):

Alongside the included, detachable 5-foot extension cable, the onboard display links up with the companion app to deliver smartphone control and monitoring over each port on the device. This includes features like a shutdown timer on the AC ports and the ability to set schedules for output power (you can have the AC plugs, for example, shutoff automatically at night, or turn on only during off-peak hours). 

The new 240W 8-in-1 Anker Prime Charging Station stealthily landed on Amazon a couple days ago at $169.99 and it is now sitting at $164.99 shipped. However, you can knock 15% off your order when including it in your cart with any of the pother Anker gear you see on this page

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
News Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Journey’s vegan leather iPhone 15 cases with micr...
Give your 13-inch M2 iPad an Apple display vibe with UG...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: Little Big Work...
Score a copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Swit...
Score Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gam...
First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ul...
Focusrite’s latest Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interfa...
ASUS’ new 27-inch ROG Strix 4K 160Hz gaming monit...
Load more...
Show More Comments