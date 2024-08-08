Complete your look with this classic Timex green dial watch at $58 Amazon low (32% off)

Karthik Iyer
32% off $58
Renders of a Timex Dress 45mm watch.

Amazon is now offering the Timex Dress 45mm watch in Brown/Green for $57.60 shipped. This is regularly an $85 timepiece that is now seeing a solid 32% discount. Today’s deal on Amazon knocks $27 off its usual going rate to land it within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. This is one of the best times to cash in and add this timepiece to your collection, so head below for more details.

This Timex watch has a round silver-tone 45mm stainless steel case, housing a rich green dial with gold markers. The green and gold combo works well together to make this watch pop with some contrasting tones, and you’ll also find some darker green horizontal lines to cut the monotony. The watch itself features a 30-meter water-resistance rating, ensuring it can handle occasional splashes or even brief immersion in water, but you might want to swap out its genuine leather strap before getting adventurous.

We’ve rounded up more deals on clothing and accessories where this one came from, so feel free to stop by our fashion deals hub to see if something else catches your attention. I’d personally consider grabbing a Polo shirt or two to go with the watch from Dillard’s Summer clearance sale takes up to 65% off top brands including L.L. Bean, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Timex 45mm Dress watch features:

  • Adjustable silver-tone 22mm stainless steel bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Gray & blue dial with rose gold-tone full markers; day & date window at 3 o’clock
  • Round silver-tone 45mm case
  • Mineral glass crystal
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

