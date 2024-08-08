First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at $630 or up to $350 off with trade-in

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting new release in wearables, and we are now tracking the first deal via Amazon. It’s not a huge deal, but it is the very first straight cash discount after the pre-order phase and this is 9to5Toys where every one if your hard-earned dollars counts. If you’re looking to secure one of Samsung’s latest flagship wearables right now, you can secure the Titanium Silver model on Amazon at $629.99 shipped. This is a $650 wearable that’s only seeing a $20 price drop right now, but it’s also the latest and greatest at the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in or want to bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, you’ll want to go directly to Samsung where you can score the buds at up to $62.50 off and land up to $350 in instant trade-in credit.

While just about all of the pre-order offers have come and gone, you’ll want to scope out our feature piece right here if you’re eligible for EDU discounts – pricing can drop even lower even without trade-ins.

As you’ll from our extensive coverage over at 9to5Google, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest rugged, high-end solution from the brand with a new cushion-like case and all of the health and workout metrics you could need.

I like the approach Samsung took with the case shape here, and despite it pulling quite a lot from Apple’s Ultra wearable, it is a welcomed addition to the lineup for me. Do I think the lack of a rotating bezel and some of the decorative touches from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are sorely missing? Yes. But it is still a great wearable in my book.

For an in depth look at what you’re in for here, dive into some of the feature pieces we have put together over on 9to5Google:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features:

Climb the highest peak; Bike the long way home; The durable titanium design is our toughest yet, able to stand up to the rigors of your workout, including rainy or dusty conditions — even ocean swimming. Meet your biggest competition — you; Challenge yourself to perform at your peak on your next run or bike ride using tracking with Galaxy AI²; It lets you compare your current performance to your last one. Get personalized insights that help you perform at your peak every day; Know your physical readiness using Energy Score with Galaxy AI²; It calculates a score based on yesterday’s sleep, heart rate and steps.

