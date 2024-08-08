Spend summer and fall evenings outdoors with Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC string lights at $35 (Reg. $50)

The official Govee storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights for $34.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. For comparision, the usual going rate is $50. This confirms that you are in fact saving 30%, which works out to $15 in savings. Today’s markdown comes within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve seen just one time before. This is an affordable way to bring some ambiance to your deck or patio. Head below to learn more about this string light set.

Illuminate your patio, porch, and more with this versatile string light kit from Govee. Not only can you lock in the traditional warm white lighting that’s usually found with string lights, you can also opt for color with these RGBIC bulbs. This can be done using the Govee app, where you can also set up a schedule, tweak brightness, and the list goes on. I’m a huge fan of this look, and an even bigger fan of being able to control everything from the palm of my hand.

And if you’re looking for a more permanent solution, it’s hard to go wrong with Anker’s eufy outdoor lights from $100. These just hit a new all-time low, allowing you to wrap your home in lights at the best price yet. Finally, don’t forget that Nomad’s glowing Apple Watch bands and iPhone case are back. These will illuminate your devices when out in the dark, sort of like the lighting mentioned above.

DIY Mode: Personalize the govee outdoor lights lighting effects via the Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors and cold or warm white, customize each bulb to display a different color, jazzing up your outdoor decorations.

47 Scene Modes: Enjoy 47 scene modes that are sure to fit any outdoor Holidays and party decorations. Govee Holidays lights will enliven your outdoor Holidays party easily with mood-boosting effects via the Govee Home app.

IP65 Waterproof and Shatterproof: Enjoy year-round smart outdoor decoration lights no matter the weather. The specially-designed plastic Govee garden decor are also shatterproof to survive knocks and falls. The power adapter is not waterproof.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!