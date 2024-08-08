Journey’s vegan leather iPhone 15 cases with microfiber lining and metal buttons now down at $22.50

As part of its Mid-Summer Sale, Journey is now offering 25% off its animal-friendly vegan leather iPhone 15 cases. Regularly $30, there’s no code needed as all of the cases will automatically drop to $22.49 at checkout. We do see a fair number of 20% off sitewide sales at Journey through the year, it is in fact running one right now, but the 25% we have today on the vegan leather cases doesn’t come around nearly as often. This price is live on the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max sizes, but you’ll want to jump in soon as some colorways are starting to sell out.

These Journey vegan leather cases are rated to withstand drops up to 6-feet to wrap your iPhone in both animal-friendly elegance and some protective coating. You’ll find machined metal button covers here, which is not something we tend to see on cases in the sub $30 category, MagSafe-compatibility, and a soft microfiber lining – again this is not something often found in this price range.

If you would prefer to drop an extra $5 or so down, we are tracking some solid deals on the official Apple iPhone 15 cases with both the silicone and clear MagSafe models on sale right now. The silicone variants are up to 43% off starting from $28 while the official clear models are now at new lows at just under $29 shipped.

Swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for more.

Journey iPhone 15 Vegan Leather Case features:

Super slim profile with rounded edges

Wrapped in premium vegan leather

Smooth finish that is soft to the touch

Polycarbonate core to provide everyday protection

Precise cut outs for ease of use

Soft microfiber lining to protect phone from any scratches

Compatible with MagSafe & Qi Charging

2-year warranty

