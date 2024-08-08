Amazon will ship this motion-activated stainless steel trash can to your door for $46 (Reg. $65+)

Over at Amazon you can now find the NINESTARS 13-gallon Automatic Stainless Steel Trash Can for $45.99 shipped. Usually sold for $65 or more, you’re looking at 29% off that sends $19 in savings your way. Another notable fact is that this Amazon markdown is the best we’ve seen all year and comes within a mere $0.50 of the all-time low. Picking one of these up won’t break the bank, but will elevate the look of your home. Head below to learn more about this motion-activated trash can.

Make your kitchen or office look even better when you bring this stainless steel trash can into the mix. I recently added a premium bin like this to my home office, and I can tell you that not only is it super handy, but it also helps me keep the space looking tidy each and every day. This model features a 13-gallon capacity, stainless steel construction, and a motion-activated design. With it you’ll be able to wave your hand and it’ll automatically open the lid for you and quietly close once you’re finished.

Keep the home upgrades coming when you cash in on Dyson’s HP10 Hot+Cool purifier fan at a $400 low. This is a great option that’ll help cool you off now, and warm you up when cold months arrive later this year. But if you’re only worried about cooling off, don’t miss Govee’s Siri-ready 42-inch smart tower fan at $69.

NINESTARS 13-gallon Automatic Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

Hassle free process with our dedicated customer service line and at no additional charges for your defective parts

Water-resistant infrared motion sensor prevents moisture or any accidental spills from damaging the unit. Plust finger-print resistant stainless steel base helps keep the can clean.

Delay sensing technology preserves battery life and prevents any unnecessary opening from pets, children, or walking by. Quiet closing function for longivity of product life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!