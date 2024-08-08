Razer’s Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse hits 2024 low at $40 (Today only, 56% off)

Woot is now offering Razer’s Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse for $39.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This tried-and-tested gaming mouse can also be bought from Amazon where it has been, and is currently, fetching $102. Today’s deal on Woot serves a solid 56% off on its regular $90 price tag, dropping it down to one of the best prices we can find. This gaming mouse hasn’t been this low in 2024, so grab it while stock lasts.

Razer’s Mamba Elite is a wired gaming mouse for right-handed users. It comes with 9 programmable buttons, including the tilt-click scroll wheel. Each of these buttons can easily be customized via Razer’s Synapse 3 software, which also lets you control the extended Chroma lighting zones on this mouse. It features Razer’s 5G Advanced Optical sensor with 16,000 DPI for smooth and reliable tracking, and it also has the brand’s mechanical switches rated for up to 50 million clicks. Other highlights of the Razer Mamba Elite include saving up to five profiles to its onboard memory, good ergonomics with side grips for a comfortable experience, and more.

If you have an appetite for splurging and want something better than the Mamba Elite, then you can also consider Razer’s latest Basilisk V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse at $130, down from its usual price of $160.

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse features:

Optimized for swift gaming response times with extended durability of up to 50 million clicks.

Rebind buttons, assign macros, and automatically save all your profile configurations to the cloud. Save up to 5 profiles to the on-board memory and access them instantly anywhere.

With true 16,000 DPI and a Resolution Accuracy, you always stay on target even during intense action.

Expand your arsenal of control with 9 programmable buttons, including the tilt-click scroll wheel. Each can be configured to your preferred actions through Razer Synapse 3.

