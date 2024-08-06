Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse with RGB underglow hits 2024 low at $130

Amazon is now offering the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse for $129.99 shipped. Both white and black variants are currently down to $130 from their usual price of $160 with today’s 19% discount. This is the lowest price we have tracked for the white variant of the mouse, and even the black one is within $14 of its previous all-time low from October last year. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s price today for this mouse in both colors.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse comes with 11 programmable buttons along with the brand’s signature Chroma lighting for a full RGB underglow effect. At the heart of this gaming mouse is Razer’s Focus Pro 30K optical sensor with 30,000 DPI that offers “flawless tracking performance” on a variety of surfaces including glass. It’s also fitted with Razer’s optical Gen 3 switches that are rated for up to 90 million clicks, and you also get a Hyperscroll tilt wheel that can either spin freely or switch to tactile mode for more precision. Other highlights of this gaming mouse include a long-lasting battery that can that can run for up to 150 hours on Bluetooth, support for ultra-responsive gaming with Razer’s Hyperspeed wireless dongle, and more.

If you are looking for more white-colored gaming gear to go with Razer’s white Basilisk V3 Pro, then don’t forget to check out Elgato’s Stream Deck Neo for $85, down from its usual price of $100. We’re also tracking a solid deal on Sony’s INZONE ANC wireless gaming buds with spatial audio at $178 low, so swing by our PC gaming deals hub to check them out.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse feature:

Favored by millions worldwide, the mouse’s signature shape perfectly supports cutting-edge ergonomics and endless customizability options…Customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, and experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with over 150 Chroma-integrated games…Razer’s brand-new sensor provides flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass—supported by intelligent functions for enhanced aim and control.

