Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A35 Android smartphone drops down to $330 shipped today at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung Galaxy A35 Android smartphone down at $329.99 shipped. This is a regularly $400 handset seeing a solid $70 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Still fetching the full $400 directly from Samsung, this is the second best price we have tracked since its debut stateside in April, having only been beaten out once for a short-lived Prime Day offer at $300. Unless you have the gear to leverage the $200 instant trade-in credit you can score going directly through the Samsung site, this is as good as it gets.

While Samsung’s other budget-friendly Galaxy handset, the A25, has now jumped up slightly to land at $250, it remains a more affordable option for folks just looking for something quick and easy for the kids or as a spare.

But iff you’re looking to take it up a notch will still landing well below the prices on the flagship S24 or the new Flip/Fold devices, the Galaxy A35 is here to save the day.

Powered by the Exynos 1380 5nm chipset, it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity (expandable to 1TB using a microSD card) alongside an IP67 waterproof rating to protect it from the elements and a Super HDR camera sensor with Nightography tech. It’s certainly not the highest-end device out there, nor would anyone expect it to be at a price like this, but there’s some serious value here with the price drop for folks who just need something that can get the job done.

Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy A35 features:

Thanks to Vision Booster, the screen seamlessly adjusts to your surroundings so you can enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming or browsing even on the sunniest afternoon. Advanced triple-lens camera of turns every moment into a masterpiece; With high-res photos & high-definition video, it’s easy to capture awe-worthy content and optical image stabilization lets you capture it blur-free. Your nights just became a whole lot brighter with Galaxy A35 5G; Whether it’s fireworks, birthday candles or smiles under the stars, low-light photos and videos look clear as day with stunning Nightography.

