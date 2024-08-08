Score Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor at $800 low + $50 in FREE credit

Alongside its back-to-school sale with deals on phones, laptops, and more, Samsung is offering its Odyssey OLED G8 curved gaming monitor for $799.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $400 discount on a display that regularly fetches $1,200. This also comes with a $50 credit which can go towards your other purchases from Samsung, once you receive it via email 35 days after the purchase. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we have tracked for this monitor on Amazon, which also has it for $800 right now. You’ll miss out on the $50 credit if you go the Amazon route, though.

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 will upgrade your battlestation with a solid 34-inch QD-OLED panel with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution. It sports a 1800R curvature with a 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 that’s down to $1,199 today from its usual price of $1,800 and comes with a $100 credit. The Odyssey G8 also has support for up to 175Hz refresh and 0.003ms response time with AMD FreeSync Pro. The connectivity options on the Odyssey OLED G8 include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, and it even has SmartThings integration with Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa built-in. What I also love about this monitor is that it supports Auto Source Switch+, which detects when connected devices are turned on and instantly switches to the new source signal automatically. Other highlights of the Odyssey OLED G8 include a premium metallic finish, some cool lighting at the back that syncs with your in-game visuals, and more.

If you are looking for a relatively smaller monitor for your setup, then consider grabbing ASUS’ new ROG Strix XG27UCS 4K 160Hz gaming monitor at $383 instead of its $500 price. The deals on these gaming monitors and other peripherals don’t last for a long time, so be sure to keep an eye on our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first ones to catch them.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 features:

Get ready to experience mesmerizing gaming with Samsung’s 175Hz QD-OLED screen. Enhanced with the Neo Quantum Processor, it delivers brighter whites, deeper blacks and near-infinite color contrast, for an intensely captivating view in QD-OLED. The fastest Odyssey yet moves at electrifying speed with a hair-raising 0.03ms response time. Instantly access top streaming services via Gaming Hub* and enjoy smooth play with Samsung’s advanced streaming technology. Gaming Hub is available in limited countries, with app availability differing by country.

