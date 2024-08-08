TCL’s latest 144Hz VRR 85-inch mini-LED Google TV with AirPlay lands at new $1,980 low ($1,020 off)

The new 2024 TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K mini-LED Google TV has now dropped even more to a new Amazon all-time low. Regularly $3,000 at Best Buy and still fetching as much right now, Amazon has now dropped it down to $1,979.70 shipped. This is $230 under our previous mention, $1,020 under the regular price tag, and the best price we can find. This one debuted on Amazon back in May and, after seeing a few drops into $2,300 range, has landed at a new Amazon all-time low.

TCL’s higher-end QM85 Google smart TV lineup delivers some serious bang for your buck here at a price like this. Today’s deal might not be an OLED display, but even the more entry-level 77-inch 2024 Samsung organic LED variant is now sitting at the $2,300 low. That is indeed a seriously good price at $998 off, but it also highlights how notable today’s 85-inch model is for folks that don’t need the OLED vibes.

Today’s featured TCL 85-inch QM85 features the brand’s usual metal “bezel-less” design sporting a mini-LED panel with a native 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz Variable Refresh Rate). It sports up to 5,000 nits peak brightness alongside low-latency Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech for your gaming setup as well as Wi-Fi 6, support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear. That’s all on top of Apple AirPlay 2 and four HDMI inputs.

TCL QM85 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV features:

TCL QM8 Q-Class QD-Mini LED Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and advanced Quantum Dot Mini-LED technology in a 360° metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. With the QLED PRO technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 5,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. QD-Mini LED, with up to 5,000+ zones, adapts to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

