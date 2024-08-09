Score a massive 68% off Cricut’s color-accurate 360 LED Floor Lamp at $55 Amazon all-time low

Head over to Amazon to score the official Cricut Bright 360 Ultimate LED Floor Lamp for $54.99 shipped. Believe it or not, this usually sells for $170, and just fell from that price at Amazon. This remarkable price drop takes a staggering 68% off and leads to $115 in savings. Unsurprisingly, this offer easily beats the previous all-time low, which was $99. Add some official Cricut lighting to your next project or around the house while this low price is stilll up for grabs. Head below to learn more about this lamp.

It doesn’t matter if you like to craft, or know a family member or friend that does, today’s deal is one you won’t want to miss. With such a steep discount, this may even be a solid floor lamp for around the house. The LED used features a 95 Color Rendering index that ensures “colors will appear more accurately than with a traditional bulb.” Brightness can also be dialed all the way up to 3,000 lux and color temperature can be tweaked, as well, Cricut touts that “with a gentle push of the hand, the lamp pivots, rotates, and easily glides into the just-right position for every craft.”

Keep the ball rolling when you also snag this motion-activated stainless steel trash can for $46. For comparison, you’d generally need to spend $65 or more, making this an ideal time to pick one up for around the house. And if you’d like to add some ambiance to your deck or patio, be sure to check out this Govee 48-foot RGBIC string light set at $35.

Cricut Bright 360 Ultimate LED Floor Lamp features:

See your projects in a whole new light with Cricut Bright(TM) 360, the ultimate LED floor lamp. With a gentle push of the hand, the lamp pivots, rotates, and easily glides into the just-right position for every craft. Whether you’re working on a delicate accent piece or searching for the perfect matching shade, you’ll see colors and details with exceptional clarity. A high 95 CRI (Color Rendering Index) means your colors will appear more accurately than with a traditional bulb. Use the sleek sliders to adjust brightness up to 3000 lux as well as light color temperature to cast ideal light in any space. Comfortably see every detail with less glare, hotspots, and eye strain. From mid-craft to final project photos, Cricut Bright(TM) 360 shines light your way. This package contains one 56×39 inch lamp.

