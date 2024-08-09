Don’t need all the bells and whistles? UGREEN’s Apple Pencil alternative is only $12.50 (New low, 37% off)

Drop by Amazon to find the official UGREEN storefront offering its Apple Pencil alternative for $12.49 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Generally sold for $20, you’re looking at over 37% in savings and a nearly $13 discount. Until today, the best offer we had seen was for $16, and this takes another $3.50 off to usher in the lowest price to date. While this doesn’t offer as much functionality as an official Apple Pencil, this could be a great way to test the waters without breaking the bank. Learn more down below.

While it doesn’t tap into every feature that an official Apple Pencil offers, this affordable alternative tackles the basics with plenty of handy features, as well. Features you will find in this stylus include palm rejection, tilt sensitivity, and a USB-C port for charging. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and Air models that came just before M2/M4 releases, but bear in mind that wireless charging and pressure sensitivity are not supported. Three replacement nibs are included, and charging via USB-C for 30 minutes tops it off with 12 hours of power.

There are more iPad-friendly deals we’ve spotted lately, as well. For instance, 11-inch iPad Air owners can grab ESR’s affordable Rebound case at $12.50. There’s also a new low on UGREEN’s magnetic stand at $55. It usually sells for $80, so this markdown delivers an impressive $25 discount that is the best we’ve seen yet.

UGREEN Apple Pencil alternative features:

More Precise with Tilt Sensitivity: UGREEN stylus pen with palm rejection provides you more comfortable writing feeling and quick, effortless response with your ipad touchscreen, providing more accuracy and control. The 1.5mm tip can handle more sensitive details without delay, interruption or skipping. Tilt sensitivity allows you to draw lines of different thicknesses on the screen based on the angles.

Longer Lifespan: This pen for ipad comes with 3 replacement nibs, providing you more durable and extending service life of ipad stylus pen.

USB C Fast Charging: Fully charging 30 minutes, this ipad pencil allows 12 hours working time. Built-in indicator light provides clearer and more convenient power display, ensuring you clearly see the remaining power about battery life.

