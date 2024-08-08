Rocking an 11-inch iPad Air? ESR’s affordable Rebound case hits best price since January at $12.50 (Reg. $15)

Drop by Amazon right now and you’ll find the official ESR storefront offering its Rebound 11-inch iPad Air Case in black for $12.74 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $15, this costs a lot less than Apple’s official cases. Today’s deal undercuts them even more, taking another $2+ off your spending. This offer is the best we’ve tracked since January, which clocked in at just under $12, not making much of a difference in the grand scheme of things. This will fit the last three iterations of iPad Air. You can get more specfics down below.

If you’re rocking an M2 iPad Air or the two models that came before it (released in 2022 and 2020), you’re all set to score this affordable case at a great price. Not only does it fully surround your iPad Air, you’ll also find a slot for Apple Pencil and a magnetic cover that functions as a stand perfect for viewing and writing. You’ll find cutouts surrounding this case, ensuring that the speakers, charging port, and buttons remain fully open and accessible.

Another deal that you may also want to consider grabbing for your iPad includes VOLTME’s 67W 3-port GaN charger at $18. This delivers a new Amazon low and takes 28% off. And if you’re more concerned about your vehicle’s charging setup, it’s hard to go wrong with this 4-port 101W USB-C unit at $9.50 Prime shipped.

ESR Rebound M2 11-inch iPad Air Case features:

Compatibility: only for iPad Air 11 Inch M2(2024) and iPad Air 6/5/4 (2024/2022/2020); models: Air 11″:A2902, A2903, Air 10.9″: A2316, A2324, A2325, A2072, A2588, A2589, A2591; not compatible with any other iPad models

Full Pencil Support: built-in pencil holder provides a secure place to store and charge your Pencil Pro and Pencil (USB-C)

Responsive Cover: works seamlessly with your iPad’s auto sleep/wake function

Two-Way Stand: magnetic trifold stand supports both viewing and writing modes

Comfy and Grippy: smooth rubber-like polymer feels good and provides great grip

