Finish Him! Arcade1Up’s 12-game Mortal Kombat Arcade Table down at $300 (Reg. up to $700)

Just after seeing a solid price drop on the Pong model, Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table down at $299.99 shipped. This is an originally $700 cocktail table-style arcade machine with all the finishing moves you could ever ask for that is now up to $400 off. Having said that, it more realistically has been selling for $400 on Amazon as of late when it’s in stock, and has now dropped another $100 for the lowest price we can find. This deal is also available at Best Buy where it is the machine usually fetches the full $700.

This one is very much like the Pong model we featured on sale in terms of specs and features. You’ll find the 17-inch full color display inset on the table top alongside two sets of arcade-style controls on either end to go head-to-head with friends and family in the game room. This model also packs 12 games including the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Mortal Kombat 3, as well as some bonus titles like Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more.

If you don’t have space for such an epic statement piece in the basement or wherever else, score Arcade1Up’s Mortal Kombat Collectorcade machine while it’s down at $89.96 shipped from the usual $120. This is a 13-inch mini arcade cab with a 3.2-inch screen and 16-bit versions of the fighting classics built-in.

Arcade1Up Midway Mortal Kombat Gaming Table features:

Join the legacy: Library of 12 iconic games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more!

Authentic gaming at its finest: Relive the golden era of arcade gaming with original licensed artwork, real-feel joysticks and buttons, light up marquee, and a molded faux coin door.

Enjoy Wi-Fi enabled gaming and unlimited free play: Compete with friends, post scores to leaderboards and download the Companion App to join a community of gamers across the country.

21st century technology brings retro games to life: Powerful processors deliver crisp graphics on a 17” full color high-resolution LCD screen; enjoy arcade-quality sound with integrated speakers and ajustable volume.

