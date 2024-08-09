Grab Govee’s smart LED light bars for your gaming PC, workstation, or home theater at $35 (Reg. $50)

Right now you can drop by Amazon to find the official Govee storefront there offering a pair of its Smart LED Light Bars for $34.99 shipped. Historically speaking, this set of light bars usually sells for $50. This works out to $15 in savings or a 30% discount that’s now ready and waiting for you to cash in. Best of all, this offer matches the best price we’ve tracked, making this an ideal time to add a vibrant or subtle glow to your setup. Learn more about these light bars from Govee down below.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to make your gaming setup bright and colorful or just add a minor glow to the back or your workstation, these Govee light bars are ready to do the trick. Best of all, you’ll be able to change your mind at any time for an entirely different look. These be can set on top of your desk or TV stand, or attached to the back of a display. With RGBICWW technology onboard, you’ll be able to tweak settings until you get the exact color you’re after. Not only can they be controlled using the Govee app, you’ll also be able to toggle power, brightness, color scheme, and more using Google Assistant or Alexa.

While you’re at it, why not do the same thing for your outdoor space? It’s easy and affordable to score Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC string light set at $35. And don’t forget that Cricut’s color-accurate 360 LED Floor Lamp has plunged to a new Amazon low thanks to a massive $115 price drop. While it usually sells for $170, deal hunters can grab it for just $55.

Govee Smart LED Light Bars features:

Exciting Lighting Experience: Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your gaming experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.(Recommended for monitors that are less than 45 inches.)

Syncs With Your Music: With an internal high-sensitivity mic, Govee gaming light bars can react and move to the beat of your music, movie, and gaming audio for an immersive sound and light experience like no other. (No extra hub needed)

Voice Control Your Lighting: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant via WiFi to effortlessly control these gaming light bars features hands-free, including on/off, brightness, colors, and even lighting effects

