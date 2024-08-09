Grab OMOTON’s height-adjustable laptop stand with rotating base at $20 Amazon low (50% off)

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront is offering its height-adjustable Laptop Stand with Rotating Base for $19.94 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page 50% off coupon. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35. Down from $40, this fairly new laptop stand is now seeing a solid 50% discount that shaves $20 off its usual going rate to mark the lowest we have tracked for it.

This laptop stand is ready to make your setup more ergonomic as it supports both height and tilt adjustment, allowing you to dial things in until the laptop is in just the right place and angle for you to comfortably work. It also has a 360-degree rotatable base which lets you swivel the laptop to just about any position. This OMOTON laptop stand has a premium fit and finish thanks to the metal base and colored-matched ABS plastic, and it is also compatible with various laptops and tablets ranging from 11 to 15 inches.

You’ll also need an external keyboard to use with your laptop once it’s on a stand like this, so consider grabbing something like Logitech’s MX Keys S which is still down at $98 from its usual price of $110. Also, if you’re improving the ergonomics of your setup with this laptop stand, then consider scooping up a FlexiSpot OC2 ergonomic office chair when they’re down at $70 from their usual price of $150.

OMOTON height-adjustable laptop stand features:

Swivel & Adjustable: This laptop stand allows you to rotate your laptop to any angle. This perfect design will increase your work efficiency when collaborating with others.

Foldable & Portable: This laptop riser can be fully folded. Just folding this laptop stand for desk, then you can carry it to coffee shops, your office, or wherever you go.

Ergonomic Design: You can adjust the angles and heights according to your needs. It can fix your posture and reduce your neck and back stiffness.

Broad Compatibility: The laptop stand for desk is well compatible with all laptops from 11 to 15-inch, such as MacBook 12 inch/ 13 inch, MacBook Air 13 inch, MacBook Pro 13 inch / 15inch(2020/ 2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), Microsoft Surface, Dell 13 inch, HP 14 inch, Chromebook, and other devices.

