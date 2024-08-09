LISEN’s collapsible 3-in-1 15W MagSafe charging station hits new $28.50 low (Reg. $45)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official LISEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for $28.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, you’d usually need to shell out $45 for this charger. Today’s offer delivers more than $16 in savings thanks to a 37% discount. Until now, we have seen it drop as far as $30, but you’re looking at a new all-time low that makes now the best time yet to pick one of these up. Head below to learn more about this charging station.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a charging station that can be easily thrown in a bag and taken with you when traveling, this could finally be the one. It features a collapsible design that folds flat when not in use, with two hinges that allow you to dial in the perfect viewing angle for your iPhone. In terms of connectivity, you’ll find a 15W MagSafe charger up top in addition to a magnetic Apple Watch puck and Qi charging pad for AirPods down below. Unlike many solutions out there, this one actually comes with a 20W wall adapter in the box.

Folks that want to be able to top off their iPhone and Apple Watch even while driving can snag LISEN’s 2-in-1 MagSafe car charger at $32.50. This is one of the first MagSafe car chargers we’ve seen that also takes Apple Watch into account. And if you’re after a powerful desk charger, be sure to check out our coverage of Anker’s brand new 240W 8-in-1 Prime Charging Station.

LISEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Dual Hinges Height and Angle Adjustable for Magsafe apple charging station- Snap and Go! Powerful magnetic alignment brings the accurate sweet point and seamless charging to iPhone and iWatch without device drops! 170° adjustable viewing angle, and 0-4.7 inches range height adjustable, 360° vertical or horizontal iphone charging make watching videos and checking the information received ever so handy

Folds flat, Sleek design – Bye-Bye to the tangled adapters and cables! LISEN mag safe. charger portable for iphone is fits iPhone 12-15 Series(iPhone 8-11 with Magsafe case) Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro/3/2(wireless charging case) at the same time. Portable, easy to pack away for travel must-have mag-safe charger stand for you to simplify your lives. Bedroom on the night stand and makes your for Apple devices Charging readily available, and the iPhone becomes bedroom clock

