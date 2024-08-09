Logitech G FITS gaming earbuds offer custom molded fit with low-latency at $130 low for today only (Reg. $180)

Over at Woot, you can now score Logitech’s G FITS true wireless gaming earbuds in white for $129.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is regularly a $180 pair on Amazon where the white variant is fetching a higher $185 right now. Today’s deal delivers a solid $50 discount and the best we can find. With a 27% mark down on its usual going rate, these earbuds are now down to the lowest price for today only, so get’em while they are hot.

The highlight of these wireless gaming earbuds is that they use Logitech’s LIGHTFORM feature to create a custom fit for your ears. The feature — which you can trigger from Logitech’s G app — essentially starts a molding process during which the gel hardens as it heats up to take the shape of your ear for a custom fit. Thanks to the snug fit, you also get passive noise cancellation for better audio while gaming. The G FITS earbuds also offer low-latency audio when you connect them to your PC, PS5, and more, using the included dongle. The earbuds feature 10mm drivers, have dual built-in beamforming microphones, and are also rated to last for up to 7 hours on a single charge.

If you’d rather buy a gaming headset instead of a pair of earbuds, then check out the deal we tracked earlier today that drops ROCCAT’s SYN Max Air wireless gaming headset with charging dock to $88 from its usual price of $250. More deals on gaming laptops, peripherals, and monitors are ready for you at our PC gaming deals hub.

Logitech G FITS wireless gaming earbuds features:

LIGHTSPEED Wireless: Logitech G wireless earbuds with LIGHTSPEED gives you a pro-grade wireless connection, high-performance audio response, long battery life and compatibility with multiple devices.

Personal Fit: When you first use Logitech G FITS with patented LIGHTFORM technology, they mold to create a custom fit for your ears in just 60 seconds

Play Across Devices: With LIGHTSPEED as well as low latency Bluetooth, Logitech G FITS gaming earbuds provide more freedom of play on PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones

Premium Sound: Logitech G FITS earbuds are equipped with 10 mm drivers and deliver full, warm, detailed sound with deep punchy bass; FITS can also be finely tuned to your audio preferences

