Score ROCCAT’s tried-and-tested wireless gaming headset with charging dock for just $88 today ($162 off)

Alongside its weekend Apple sales event that is now live through Sunday, Best Buy is offering ROCCAT’s SYN Max Air wireless gaming headset for just $87.99 shipped. This is regularly a $250 gaming headset that happens to be fetching its full price on Turtle Beach’s official store. Today’s 64% offer as a part of Best Buy’s clearance sale is the best we can find, and it shaves $162 off the headset’s usual going rate to mark one of the lowest prices for it.

As we mentioned in our ROCCAT SYN Max Air review, this is an excellent gaming headset with large earcups that offer plenty of room for comfort. Its translucent honeycomb design near the bottom lets the RGB light shine through the shell, making it look somewhat similar to the Kone XP Air mouse that’s also down to $84.99 from its usual price of $130. The headset has a removable microphone with a flip-to-mute function, and you also get a dial on the right earcup that can be customized to control the mic monitoring level, volume, and more. Other highlights of the ROCCAT SYN Max Air headphones include support for Turtle Beach’s SuperHuman hearing mode that makes it easier to pick audio cues in games, an included charging dock with RGB, and more.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to find more deals on gaming laptops, peripherals, and monitors, among other things to upgrade your battlestation.

ROCCAT SYN Max Air wireless gaming headset features:

ROCCAT exclusive 3D Audio takes surround sound to the next level, delivering spatial audio in all directions, including above and below.

Hear crisp highs and thundering lows with 50mm Nanoclear speakers from Turtle Beach, tuned to maximize 3D Audio.

Turtle Beach exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting lets you hear subtle, game-changing sounds so you can live up to 20% longer and win more.

Exceptional signal strength provides a reliable, low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via mini-USB transmitter.

Long-lasting 24-hour battery life lets you play all-day and night on one continuous charge, plus rapid charging gives you 5 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!