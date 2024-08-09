Madden NFL 24 on PS5/Xbox just $10 for today only, Madden NFL 25 pre-order with FREE $10 gift card

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30+ $10
Madden NFL 24

Best Buy has now started up its annual summer game sale that will see the retailer offer up one game per day, for the next 10 days, at $10 pop. While aren’t exactly sure what will be on deck through the 10-day event, the first title has arrived and that means you can land a physical copy of Madden NFL 24 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S down at $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). This was a regularly $70 when it launched last year and now fetches something closer to $30 – you can’t even find it on Amazon outside of third party sellers right now. While the new Madden NFL 25 is now up for pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy with a FREE $10 gift card attached, if you haven’t grabbed a copy of NFL 24 yet you’re likely not going to spend $70 on the new one anyway. And at just $10, it might be worth throwing in your collection just to give it a go and for some multiplayer action when friends over. This deal could sell out at any minute.

Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:

***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

