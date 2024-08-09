Madden NFL 24 on PS5/Xbox just $10 for today only, Madden NFL 25 pre-order with FREE $10 gift card

Best Buy has now started up its annual summer game sale that will see the retailer offer up one game per day, for the next 10 days, at $10 pop. While aren’t exactly sure what will be on deck through the 10-day event, the first title has arrived and that means you can land a physical copy of Madden NFL 24 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S down at $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). This was a regularly $70 when it launched last year and now fetches something closer to $30 – you can’t even find it on Amazon outside of third party sellers right now. While the new Madden NFL 25 is now up for pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy with a FREE $10 gift card attached, if you haven’t grabbed a copy of NFL 24 yet you’re likely not going to spend $70 on the new one anyway. And at just $10, it might be worth throwing in your collection just to give it a go and for some multiplayer action when friends over. This deal could sell out at any minute.

Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:

***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!