Madden NFL 24 on PS5/Xbox just $10 for today only, Madden NFL 25 pre-order with FREE $10 gift card

Best Buy has now started up its annual summer game sale that will see the retailer offer up one game per day, for the next 10 days, at $10 pop. While aren’t exactly sure what will be on deck through the 10-day event, the first title has arrived and that means you can land a physical copy of Madden NFL 24 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S down at $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). This was a regularly $70 when it launched last year and now fetches something closer to $30 – you can’t even find it on Amazon outside of third party sellers right now. While the new Madden NFL 25 is now up for pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy with a FREE $10 gift card attached, if you haven’t grabbed a copy of NFL 24 yet you’re likely not going to spend $70 on the new one anyway. And at just $10, it might be worth throwing in your collection just to give it a go and for some multiplayer action when friends over. This deal could sell out at any minute.
Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:
***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- XboxBorderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox Beyond Ultimate Game Sale up to 60% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
