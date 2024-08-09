Rad Power gives RadCity 5 Plus e-bike 100+ travel miles at $1,499 ($699 value) with 20% off vehicle racks

Rad Power’s Back to School savings have officially ended as the brand switches gears into its August Promo 2 sale that will run through August 14, taking up to $500 off a new round of e-bikes while offering 20% off on its Hollywood vehicle racks. The promo is also in celebration of Rad’s new release, the RadKick e-bikes, which you can check out at its landing pages here or read through our launch coverage over at Electrek. One notable addition in this sale is the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,499 shipped that also comes with a free extra semi-integrated battery which means double the travel miles! Today you’re getting a $200 markdown off its going $1,699 rate, giving you the second-best price we’ve tracked – plus you’ll also be saving an additional $499 for the free battery inclusion ($699 total value). The discount on the battery is automatically applied once both items are added to your cart.

Equipped with a 750W geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh battery, the RadCity 5 Plus is a commuter model that offers a great opportunity here for those who are looking to go much further than just around the neighborhood. Normally you’d be getting an already sizeable 50+ miles of travel on a single charge, but with the promotional extra battery that mileage doubles to 100+ miles (keep in mind you’ll have to keep one battery in a bag until it’s needed).

It has five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by a 12-magnet cadence sensor, helping the rider up to a max speed of 20 MPH. You’ll also find other features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display.

Other August Promo e-bike discounts:

Rad Power Hollywood Vehicle Racks (20% off with code RACK20):

Juiced Bikes also launched a new weekend sale today that is taking 15% off all its e-bikes – and even dropping its new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike to the lowest rate yet, ahead of its shipping out in the coming weeks. You’ll find a ton more ongoing e-bike and e-scooter sales collected together in our Green Deals hub, along with electric tools, power stations, and much more.

The RadCity 5 Plus makes every trip into a town a joy ride. The 750W geared hub motor helps you conquer hills without breaking a sweat, hydraulic disc brakes bring you to prompt, graceful stops, and the semi-integrated battery makes recharging and storing your battery a breeze.

