Here’s how to save as much as $900 on Vanpowers’ new GrandTeton all-terrain mountain e-bikes, pre-orders start tonight

Tonight Vanpowers will be launching its Ride & Share rewards program/promotion that can ultimately net you up to $900 off its two GrandTeton All-Terrain e-bikes if you’re lucky, but everyone can score hundreds in savings anyway. No matter what you’re looking at a price on the GrandTeton-Pro e-bike for $1,699 shipped, and the GrandTeton-Ultra e-bike at $2,599 shipped, after starting from their $1,899 and $2,899 price tags. This will be the first available discounts on these new models that were first revealed at CES 2024, dropping by $200 or $300 in price as they become available for early-bird pre-orders. However, the rewards program sees to it that the savings continues to $600 more for the lucky few that can get their bids in quickest.

So before we get into the e-bikes themselves, let’s break down exactly how this rewards program will work come midnight EDT (9pm PDT). To start off, there will only be 5 lucky folks benefiting from the program through online purchases and 15 able to benefit from in-store purchases (the two participating locations are located in and around the Los Angeles area and can be found on the landing page here).

As you may notice heading to either page for the individual e-bike models, you can go ahead and schedule in-person test rides now and secure your possible place for in-store participation, or scroll all the way down the above landing page to reserve your spot for the sale at midnight. Everyone will benefit from the $200/$300 early-bird discounts, with those who land the rewards program after a purchase/test ride simply needing to share stories of their rides over the course of three months to score an additional $200 per month in rewards – giving you the extra $600 off in the end! It’s all first come, first served, so when the seats are filled, it all ends – be sure to place accordingly.

Vanpowers’ GrandTeton mountain e-bikes (named after the national park in Wyoming) are perfect for adventure enthusiasts with a need to conquer any and all terrains. They roll in with a 500W (750W peak) brushless hub motor for the Pro model and a lighter Ananda M100 500W (Peak 750W) Mid Drive Motor for the Ultra model (with both utilizing removable 14.7Ah batteries). They both offer top speeds of 20 MPH, with pedal assistance help that comes supported by torque sensors, as well as 65-mile travel ranges on a single charge. Where these two start to differ is with certain upgraded parts – like the Ultra’s Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes and air suspension fork over the Pro’s more standard hydraulic brakes and suspension fork.

The biggest difference between these two models though, is the inclusion of the company’s “smart system” into the Ultra model that integrates a range of safety features, including hub motor lock, emergency SOS, vibration detector, real-time GPS tracking, and geofencing. Very much concerned with theft, this smart system aims to prevent the risk of bike theft while also offering a much higher chance of recovering your bike if it does get stolen.

Be sure to keep your eyes on Vanpowers’ clock as it ticks closer and closer to 9pm/midnight, and don’t forget you can go ahead ahead and secure your place for the sale online by scrolling to the bottom of this landing page here. If you’d prefer an alternate brand of e-bikes, its a great time to shop with all the many ongoing sales – just head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through them all.

