Score Baseus’ 10,000mAh power bank with 3-in-1 fast charging at $15 Amazon low (40% off)

The official Baseus storefront on Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Power Bank for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 40% off coupon to see the discounted price during checkout. After seeing several dips to $16 over the last year since its debut on Amazon, this power bank is currently fetching $25. Today’s 40% discount shaves $10 off its current going rate to deliver one of the best prices we have tracked for it.

Both black and white variants of this power bank are currently down to $15 on Amazon. You are looking a 10,000mAh battery here that’s fairly thin at 0.7 inches, and it sports a 20W Type-C and an 18W USB-A port for fast-charging. You can charge this power bank using the 18W microUSB input, or use the Type-C port if it’s free for quick top up. Once you are done charging, you can check the remaining power using the LED power display that activates when you press the power button.

If you are looking for alternate power banks, then you can still grab Belkin’s 10,000mAh BoostCharge USB-C power bank for $23, down from its usual price of $30. Frequent travelers looking for a portable power strip can also consider TROND’s 7-in-1 USB-C power strip for $13 instead of its $16.

Baseus 10,000mAh USB-C 20W power bank features:

Baseus Airpow portable charger supports PD 20W high-speed USB C output, get iPhone 15 up to 50% charge in just about 30min, 3 times faster than standard 5W charging. It also supports PD18W and QC18W.

The USB-C port of this battery pack also supports 18W fast input. You can fully charge it in as fast as 2 hours and 48 minutes when you use the 18W charger to charge the battery to save your precious time.

Slim and compact design makes it the perfect portable power bank for travels, and easily fits into bags or backpacks, so you can stay powered for the journey.

