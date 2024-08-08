This 7-in-1 USB-C power strip is a great travel companion at $13 Amazon low (20% off)

TROND 7-in-1 USB-C power strip.

While you can still grab Baseus’ 67W detachable power strip at $33.50 instead of its usual $60 going rate, we just spotted another solid deal on a less pricey 7-in-1 USB-C power strip for just $12.78 Prime shipped, courtesy of the official TROND storefront on Amazon. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% off coupon to see the discounted price. Also, folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This is a fairly new power strip that dropped on Amazon a few weeks ago, and today’s deal shaves 20% off its $16 price tag to land its first discount.

This 7-in-1 USB-C power strip may not have a ton of AC outlets like TROND’s own 24-outlet surge protector that’s going for just $21 today instead of $30, but it makes up for it with a relatively small form factor. This compact power strip is a perfect travel companion that takes up very little space compared to many other units. It doesn’t skimp on outlets or ports, though, and you still get three AC outlets, along with two USB-A and Type-C ports. The Type-C ports can deliver up to 20W of power, but you can always use the AC outlets to plug your wall charger of choice for the best speeds. This power strip also comes with a 5-foot flat cable with a space-saving 45-degree angled flat plug.

If you’re also looking for a power bank to carry with you while traveling then check out Belkin’s 10K BoostCharge USB-C power bank that’s down to just $23 from its usual price of $30. Other notable deals on chargers are highlighted over at our smartphone accessories hub, so be sure to check it out on your way out to see if something catches your attention.

TROND 7-in-1 USB-C power strip features:

  • Space-Saving Flat Extension Cord: With a 0.33-inch ultra-thin flat head design, this flat wall plug easily fits into tight spots and hides behind nightstands, beds, sofas, dressers, TVs, and other furniture. The low-profile, space-saving 45° angled flat plug ensures it doesn’t block the bottom receptacle.
  • 20W Fast USB-C Charging: Charge your phone quickly with the 20W USB-C 1 port. Featuring built-in intelligent charging technology, it automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging speed for your device, ensuring fast and safe charging.
  • Cruise Essentials Must-Have: With a compact size of 3.07*1.73*1.57 inches, this mini travel power strip easily fits into your luggage, keeping you powered on any trip. It is designed without surge protection and is perfect for home and cruise ship use. The wide-range voltage design supports circuits from 120V to 240V, making it an essential travel accessory.

