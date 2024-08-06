Scoop up a Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Power Bank for your EDC while they are down at $23

Amazon is now offering the 10,000mAh Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Power Bank for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $30, you’ll find various colorways – black, silver, rose gold, and others – at up to 23% off the going rate. While we have seen the black model for a few bucks less in the past, the silver variant is now at a new all-time low. Whichever color you go for, in many ways you’re looking at a brand name power bank for the price of some of the lesser known budget brands here today.

Alongside the internal 10,000mAh battery, this model sports a pair of USB-A ports and a USB-C connection to charge three devices at once, be it iPhone, Android gear, or otherwise. Belkin says it is capable of adding “40 hours of additional battery life to your smartphone.”

Its PD ports can deliver up to 15W output while overcharge protection safeguards your precious tech alongside a built-in LED light that indicates the power bank’s status/remaining power.

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Power Bank features:

This BoostCharge power bank lets you simultaneously charge up to 3 devices with a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Get a fast, dependable charge to your iPhone or android. Pre-charged and ready to use, with 10,000 mAh of power delivering 40 hours of additional battery life to your smartphone. A 15cm USB-C to USB-A cable is included so you can start charging compatible devices right away!

