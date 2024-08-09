Best Buy weekend Apple event: MacBook Pro $500 off, M2 iPad Pro up to $800 off, more

Best Buy has now kicked off another one of its weekend sales and this time it’s all Apple. These Best Buy weekend events hit outside of its Daily Deals and the ongoing back to school sale to highlight a range of products and we are talking 100% Apple gear here, ranging from up to $500 in savings on MacBook Pro models alongside price matches on many of the MacBook Air deals we featured in our back to school roundup from Amazon, the return of $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9, Beats, Mac mini, and even HomePod. Head below for a closer look.

While many of the deals are on par with price drops we have already featured over at Amazon this week, there are some highlights here and if you have some Best Buy credit in your pocket some of the prices can drop even lower – you’ll still find the $100 Apple Gift Cards with a FREE $10 Best Buy credit up for grabs, for example.

One thing worth exploring here is for folks looking to land the new M4 iPad Pro that also happen to be paid My Best Buy Plus or Total members. Alongside up to $100 price drops on the lineup, Plus and Total members are privy to an additional $50 and $60 in savings across the lineup, delivering up to $150 in savings in total. You’ll want to browse through our updated list of price drops on the M4 iPad Pro lineup right here to ensure Amazon isn’t offering the configuration you want for less, but there is some solid prices here for members.

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s Apple sales event right here. It is live from now through Sunday.

