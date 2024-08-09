We try our best around to save you money and promote products and initiatives attached to them to safeguard our environment on a regular basis. Our Green Deals hub is loaded with ways for you to do both every day of the week, from e-bikes and gas-free tools as well as accessories to free us all from the restraints of fossil fuels. But today we are focusing on a new piece of kit for iPhone from the folks over at Caudabe with every purchase supporting forests across America.

Support American forests with every purchase of Caudabe’s new Eucalyptus iPhone 15 cases

Caudabe is brand we have been featuring around for years. It delivers clean, minimalist iPhone and charging accessories for all of Apple’s latest handsets, but if you’re to hold on to your iPhone 15 for a while longer and help out the folks at American Forests, the brand’s new Eucalyptus case has arrived.

The new Caudabe Eucalyptus case is indeed just a new earthy color available on the Sheath and and Synthesis models that debuted shortly after iPhone 15 did nearly a year ago now. The new colorway is available for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max starting from $40.

While you will find the features and specs on these two case models waiting down below, the real highlight here is the new green tone and the charitable donation aspect:

Eucalyptus is inspired by the resilient gum tree. Its rapid growth, ability to thrive in various environments, and low water requirements make it a symbol of renewal and adaptability. With every Eucalyptus case sold, we’ll be supporting American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring critical forest ecosystems and increasing Tree Equity across North America.

Caudate Eucalyptus iPhone 15 Sheath Case from $40

The perfect fusion of sleek, ultra-thin design and exceptional drop protection for your iPhone 15. Crafted from ShockLiteTM, our proprietary shock-absorbing polymer, and drop-tested to 2m / 6.6 ft. With its clean lines and sleek aesthetic, Sheath is the perfect embodiment of Caudabe’s minimalist design ethos.

Caudate Eucalyptus iPhone 15 Synthesis Case from $41

Our most protective iPhone 15 Pro case. Featuring a perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, combined with a tough, hard back shell, Synthesis provides robust protection against the world. A unique dox matrix pattern on the sides elevates the exterior design and enhances grip. Fully MagSafe compatible.

