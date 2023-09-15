Caudabe’s ShockLite iPhone 15 cases with FREE Action button cover upgrades are here

The Caudabe minimalist iPhone 15 cases are here and now shipping in-time to wrap your new handset when it arrives as early as next Friday. Caudabe is one of those brands that has had a somewhat cult following for years, and potentially an even more wide-spread one at that. We feature its annual collection of iPhone cases ever year around this time and 2023 is no exception. This year it is bringing back just about all of its most popular designs for iPhone 15 with “small tweaks [that deliver] a major transformation.” Head below for a closer look at each of them.

Caudabe minimalist iPhone 15 cases

The Caudabe iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max cases are now available for purchase starting from $33. The brand has brought back its proprietary shock-absorbing polymer ShockLite across a range of MagSafe-compatible models as well as its ultra-thin Veil in three colorways.

One thing worth pointing out before you scope out each model below. The brand is planning on delivering a version of its Sheath and Synthesis iPhone 15 Pro model cases with a cover for the Action button. The models available right now indeed feature a cutout specifically for Apple’s new multi-function control, but cases with special covers for it won’t be available until early October. However, the brand says “orders placed by 9/27 will receive the cutout version now, and will also be entitled to a complimentary button cover version by request once it’s available.” Get more details on that right here.

Caudabe iPhone 15 Sheath $40

The perfect fusion of sleek, ultra-thin design and exceptional drop protection for your iPhone 15 Pro. Crafted from ShockLite, our proprietary shock-absorbing polymer, and drop-tested to 2m / 6.6 ft. With its clean lines and sleek aesthetic, Sheath is the perfect embodiment of Caudabe’s minimalist design ethos. Fully MagSafe compatible.

Caudabe iPhone 15 Synthesis $40

Our most protective iPhone 15 Pro case. Featuring a perimeter manufactured from ShockLite, our proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, combined with a tough, hard back shell, Synthesis provides robust protection against the world. A unique dox matrix pattern on the sides elevates the exterior design and enhances grip. Fully MagSafe compatible.

Caudabe iPhone 15 Lucid Clear $37

No frills, just crystal clear, super light armor. Lucid Clear is the best iPhone 15 Pro case for those who don’t want one. Slim, crystal clear, and manufactured from the same impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass, Lucid Clear provides excellent drop protection. Plus, unlike most other clear iPhone 15 Pro cases, Lucid Clear will never discolor. Fully MagSafe compatible.

Caudabe iPhone 15 Veil $33

Impossibly thin and designed to closely mimic the form and feel of your iPhone 15 Pro. Perfect for the discerning minimalist looking for an ultra thin iPhone 15 Pro case to protect against scratches and minor bumps.

