UGREEN’s new in-flight and car wireless adapter beams audio to your buds at a new $27 low

We love the Twelve AirFly adapters that connect your wireless AirPods and other headphones to in-flight entertainment systems, vehicles, and more. But UGREEN unleashed a very similar unit of its own recently, and now it is selling for much less than the Twelve South options. The brand’s official Amazon storefront has now cut the price down alongside a 20% on-page coupon to offer the new UGREEN Airplane Bluetooth Transmitter at $26.62. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This one debuted about a week ago with a regular price tag at $37. There was a 15% launch deal at the time, but you can now land one at nearly 30% off to deliver the best price yet.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, it might not have a flashy name like the Twelve AirFly, but it essentially does the exact same thing. The small compact adapter carries up to 28 hours of battery life, hardwires into the plane’s system (as well as cars, gym equipment, TV, and just about anything else with a 3.5mm jack), and then beams the audio wirelessly to your buds or headphones using Bluetooth 5.2.

This model, unlike the most affordable Twelve South variant, can also send the audio to a pair of headphones at the same time.

Alongside the USB-C charging action, one interesting feature of this model is that it can also work in reverse. In other words, you can also beam tunes or podcasts from playlists on your phone to the adapter to, say, play them from a car’s stereo system and the like.

A complete rundown of what it is capable of is waiting in our launch coverage.

UGREEN Airplane Bluetooth Transmitter features:

Great Flying Companion: Connect the Ugreen Bluetooth 5.2 transmitter in TX mode and transmit audio signals in an airplane or with TVs that do not support Bluetooth to Bluetooth wireless devices. Comes with 3.5MM Jack AUX Adapter for various airplane audio interfaces and transmission distance of up to 10 meters, transmit hassle-free. 28-Hour Long Battery Life: Get up to 28 hours (TX 28H/RX 20H) of audio playback; charge via USB-C port, adding speedy charging and convenience to charging at any time. Dual Pairing for Shared Music: Connect two AirPods or wireless Bluetooth headsets simultaneously via the Bluetooth receiver. Share musical and visual experiences with close lovers or friends during a flight with ease.

